Flora Fairbanks, 89, of Georgia, Vermont, died on April 5, 2023, following a brief illness. She was born on July 1, 1933 in Portsmouth, NH to the late Wendall and Laura Watters.
On September 3, 1955, Flora married Raeburn M. Fairbanks. They own Cloverleaf Farm in Georgia, Vermont, where they raised their six children. Flora was a registered nurse, and was the Georgia Elementary School nurse for 27 years.
Flora was predeceased by her husband Raeburn, sister Martha Stone and brother Gregory Watters; daughter in law Dori Fairbanks; sons in law David Dixon and Bruce Bromley; nephews Charles Edwards and Merritt Edwards; and nieces Linda Butler and Kathy Painter.
She is survived by her six children: Rebecca Fairbanks, Laurie (Marc) Vien, Gail Dixon, Wendy (John) St. Amour, Raeburn Michael Fairbanks, and Kenneth Fairbanks; two grandchildren: Amanda (Ty) Mason, and Jayden Giroux; six great-grandchildren: Zachary and Easton Garvey, Mariah and Drew Sears, and Renly and Raelen Mason; and three great-great grandchildren: Malaki, Dakota, and Lucas Garvey; and her beloved dog, Kallie.
Flora loved life, and lived it to the fullest. It gave her great joy to spend time with her family, and anybody who knew Flora knew how much she also loved flowers, birds, and animals.
To honor her memory, the family is planning a Celebration of Life for later this summer.
