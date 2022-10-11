Everest Leo Aiken

GEORGIA - Everest Leo Aiken, 85, passed away on Sunday October 9, 2022 at McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday October 13, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at A W Rich Funeral Home – Fairfax Chapel. Memorial services will be held on Friday October 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at Georgia Plain Baptist Church with Revered Tyler Smith officiating. Please visit awrfh.com to read Everest’s full obituary and share your memories.

