The family of Evelyn V. Lawton, age 94, announces that she passed away peacefully, October 12, 2022, in Saint Albans. She was born in Saint Albans, July 11, 1928 to Carl and Evelyn (Fayers) Benham. Evelyn married G. William Lawton, May 24, 1948. She worked for many years at the Fonda Container Corp. as a Machine Operator. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Church and a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Unit # 758.
She is survived by three children, Sheila Gilman (Wayne) of Barre, Gary Lawton (Rose) of St. Albans, VT, and Kellie Jette (Roger) of Saint Albans, VT; thirteen grandchildren; and eighteen great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, two children, Michael Lawton and Valerie Plant; her parents, Carl Sr. and Evelyn Benham; and two brother, Carl Benham Jr., and George Benham, and one sister Bettie English.
A Remembrance Gathering and Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Holy Angels Church, on October 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
