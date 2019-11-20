ST. ALBANS – Evelyn Stewart Esguerra was born October 13, 1931 to Mrs. Consuelo Sta. Maria Stewart and Mr. Claude Stewart in Manila, Philippines and raised in Baguio. She went on to finish a B.S. in Pharmacy in Manila and then moved to the United States to obtain a B.S. in Nursing at the College of St. Teresa in Minnesota.
After college, she worked as a nurse in Minnesota and then Chicago where she met her husband, Dr. Deogracias Esguerra Jr. Evelyn and Deo were wed on December 16, 1960 beginning a marriage of love and dancing that lasted for 49 years until Deo’s passing in 2009. They moved to Montreal, Quebec, and eventually settled in St. Albans to start a private practice. Both remained in Vermont until they retired, at which point, they chose to accompany their daughter, Renita, and her family, first to Columbus, Ohio and then to Buffalo, N.Y.
Evelyn is survived by: Renita Rodriguez with her husband Tito Rodriguez Jr. and their son Antonio; George with his wife M. Frith their sons Dominic, Evan Jay and daughter Gwendolyn; John with his wife Maritess and their daughters Sumehra and Zoe; her niece Lisa Sta. Maria Barbagallo with her husband Ted Vozzella and their children Luca and Olivia; and her niece Margherita Sta. Maria Barbagallo. A mass will be held in remembrance at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church 250 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville, NY 14221 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Please share condolences www.denglerrobrtspernafuneral.com