Evelyn Mary Ashline

Saint Albans - Mrs. Evelyn Beniot Ashline passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday, March 11th, 2022. She was born appropriately on All Saint’s Day, November 1st, 1935, on the Benoit Family Farm, daughter to Sam and Doris (Samson) Benoit. She married the love of her life Robert Ashline, August 17th, 1963, they made their life together in the home her father had built on the farm in Fairfax.
Evie was proceeded by her parents, Sam and Doris, her in-laws, Lawrence and Alice Ashline. Brother, Leo and sister-in-law, Marie Beniot, sister, Dorothy and brother-in-law, Bobby Scanlon, and little sister, Claire Beniot, niece, Karen Martell, and brother-in-law, Terry and wife Katherine Ashline.
Evie leaves behind her husband, Bob of 58 beautiful years, her sister, Mary (Dennis) Shorey, brother, Norman (Jackie) Beniot, special niece, Jessica Scanlon, and many nieces and nephews, all of which she loved deeply.
Evie graduated B.F.A. Fairfax, class of 1956, later had a 35-year career at Fonda’s, and was a communicant of Holy Angles Parish. She also taught catechism for many years at the St. Albans Bay School.
Evie’s passion and life’s devotion was her family. She thrived watching the kids grow up on the farm, having them over to share sweets from the treat drawer, and stood proudly at graduations, weddings and so many other special days. Her heart was most filled when surrounded by her family, serving them, feeding them, caring for them. It was Aunt Evie’s tendency to offer you seconds before you had even begun to eat, assuring you, there was still dessert to be had.
Her family will receive family and friends on Monday, March 21st, 2021, from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022, at 2:00 PM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street. Masks will be required for visiting hours and Mass.
In lieu of flowers or donations, Evie’s wishes are that you live a life serving others before yourself, hold your family close and feed them with love and good food until their hearts and bellies are full. Work hard, and dance until your legs hurt. Laugh and be silly, but above all else love one another, and save room for dessert.
As per Evie’s wishes, a bereavement lunching will not be had after the Mass, but a family BBQ will follow the graveside memorial this summer.
Honored to be serving the Ashline family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
