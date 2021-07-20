SWANTON – Evelyn L. (Talbot) Laselle, age 92, passed away on Monday, July 19, 2021 at her home in Swanton.
She was born in Warden, Quebec on August 16, 1928 to the late Kenneth & Lois (Collins) Talbot. She was the eldest of ten children.
Evelyn attended Waterloo High School in Quebec. She was such a good student that she was asked to become a teacher after graduation. She taught in a one room schoolhouse for a year before pursuing her true passion – a career in nursing. She attended the Montreal General Hospital School of Nursing for three years and graduated in 1950. Shortly after graduating, Evelyn was set up on a blind date by her friend Norma. As they say the rest is history. She married the love of her life, Robert Laselle on October 7, 1952. After the wedding, Evelyn & Bob made their home in Swanton, Vermont.
Evelyn worked as a registered nurse in the area for many years. At first, she did private care, then went work for the St. Albans Hospital for 30 years. After the merger, she worked at Northwestern Medical Center on the night shift for 13 years, retiring in 1997. Evelyn & Bob had a great life together. They enjoyed being together, spending time at camp, working in their flower and vegetable gardens, and traveling. She also enjoyed doing craft shows with her sisters. In later years, Evelyn & Bob spent their winters in Florida, but they always returned in time to plant the gardens!
Evelyn is survived by eight siblings and their families, Ronald Talbot, Joyce Manning, Sherman Talbot, Shirley Welch, Allan Talbot, Jean Thompson, Linda MacNeill, and Wayne Talbot; and many special nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Evelyn is now reunited with the love of her life, Robert Laselle; and her brother, John Talbot.
Friends and family are invited to Evelyn’s Life Celebration on Saturday, July 24, 2021 to include visitation starting at 10:00 AM followed with a funeral service at 11:00 AM at the Swanton Memorial United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Evelyn’s memory may be made to the University of Vermont Cancer Center, 111 Colchester Avenue, Main Pavilion, Level, 2, Burlington, VT 05401 or Swanton Memorial United Methodist Church, 23 Grand Avenue, Swanton, VT 05488.
