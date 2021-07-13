July 2, 1929
-
July 11, 2021
OSCEOLA, Wis. - Evelyn Halverson, 92, Osceola, Wis., died Sunday, July 11, in Christian Community Home.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at Cullen Crea Funeral Home in New Richmond, Wis. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, July 16, at Christ Lutheran Church in Somerset, Wis. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cullen Crea Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.