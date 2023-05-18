Evelyn Fassett

RICHFORD - Evelyn Shirley Fassett passed away at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans on May 16, 2023. Evelyn was the 2nd of 4 daughters born at home in Enosburg Falls on February 24, 1937 to the late George Edmund Fassett and Alice Marion Thompson.
Evelyn is survived by her daughter, Susan Fletcher & her husband Alan; sister, Patricia Young; nieces & nephews, Kate & Mike Mashburn & their son Ian, and Douglas & Dawn Baker & their daughter, Michela. She is survived by many cousins in Vermont and Canada. Besides her parents, Evelyn was predeceased by her infant daughter, Barbara Britch; sister, Marion & her husband Robert Baker; and sister, Gail London & her husband Kenneth. Evelyn was also predeceased by her former husbands Everett Britch & Stanley Guilmette.
Evelyn had a varied work life. Many times, holding multiple jobs. She started in High School working at ‘Carney’s Restaurant’ in Enosburg Falls waitressing & learning how to make milk shakes. She milked cows, worked in a sewing factory, and ran the kitchen at a nursing home. She went back to school to study bookkeeping and started working full time for Vermont Creative Software in Richford & in 2010 finally closed the Chapter of working for VCS.
In 1974, what started out as an extra job, Evelyn started working part time for John & Carolyn Whiting in both their flower shop & auction business. This extra job continued until John’s last auction 37 years later.
Evelyn inherited her love of gardening & reading from her father & her creativity of sewing & cooking from her mother & the enjoyment of holidays from both her parents, which she passed on to her daughter.
Many thanks to everyone at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford for the wonderful care she received during her four years there and many thanks to everyone at Franklin County Rehab for the wonderful care she received during her six years there.
In keeping with Evelyn’s wishes, there will be no public services. Her remains will join her infant daughter, Barbara at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bakersfield at the convince of her family.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
