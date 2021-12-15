Evelyn Chevalier

HIGHGATE SPRINGS – Evelyn C. Chevalier, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
Family and friends were invited to Evelyn’s Life Celebration events that included a memorial service on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 5:00 PM at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT 05488. With interment held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 3:00 PM in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
To view Evelyn’s full obituary or to share condolences, photos and favorite memories please visit our website www.gossfs.com. Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.