Eunice Root

Eunice M. (Toof) Root, 83, died on July 17, 2023 at Heaton Woods in Montpelier after a long illness. She was born on August 29, 1939 in W. Berkshire, Vermont, the youngest child of Mary (Munson) and Harmond Toof. She grew up in Fletcher on Maple Shade Farm, where she cherished her natural surroundings of fields and woods. Always a hard-worker, she did her part on the family farm logging, maple sugaring, gardening, canning, cooking and caring for her parents and her two nieces. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in Fletcher and then achieved her high school diploma through correspondence from American School of Chicago. Later in life, she pursued her education further at Community College of Vermont and graduated with an Associate’s Degree.
She married Clayton Castle in 1964, had a daughter and fostered two nephews. She had a great love for animals and in 1978, she opened up her barn to provide the first shelter for dogs and cats in Franklin County. Her careers included housekeeping for private homes, resorts and hotels as well as farming. She also was a nurse’s aid for Franklin County Home Health. She married her second husband Wilfred Root, Jr. in 1984 and together they ran a burner service and electrical business. She was a warm and welcoming homemaker and hostess as well as a funny companion - a shining light to all her knew her. She loved reading, writing poetry, gardening, dancing and singing, and bird watching. She will be most remembered for her sense of humor, caring nature, and enthusiasm for cats.
She was pre-deceased by her parents and husbands; her brothers Harmon Toof and Vernon Toof; her sister Mae (Toof) Manning; and a wonderful niece, Sharon Bidwell. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Robin Castle and her partner Bob Robinson, both of Barre; her beloved niece, Mary Pilon of St. Albans; her foster sons, Brian Castle and Bobby Castle, both of Florida; her brother-in-law, Truman Breshears of New Hampshire; her step-children Pamela O’Neill and Kevin Root; three step-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the caring staff at Heaton Woods and the staff at Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice for seeing Mrs. Root to the end of her life with compassion.
Visiting hours will be held Saturday, July 22, 9:00-11:00 a.m. at Minor Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Milton, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00. Burial to follow at Sanderson Corner Cemetery, Fairfax. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a local humane society. www.minorfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.