Eunice Mae Shanks, wife of late husband David Francis Shanks, passed away on May 24th, 2023, at Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vermont after a lingering illness. She peacefully passed away one day after celebrating her 100th Birthday. Her son David Demar, his wife Linda, and grandson Colin Smith were at her bedside when she passed.
Per her wishes, Eunice was cremated and her remains will be laid to rest alongside those of her husband. A graveside memorial service will be held at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, Vermont on August 18th, 2023 at 1:00 pm with Rev. Mr. Gesualdo Schneider officiating. Please visit awrfhc.om to read Eunice’s life story and share your condolences.
