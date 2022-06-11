Esther Ruth Ellis

Esther Ellis went on angel’s wings to be with the Lord on February 14, 2022.
She was living with her daughter Marie for the last 6 years. She was 91. She was married to the love of her life, Alfred “Joe” Ellis for 68 years. He predeceased her in 2016.
She worked at William Doolin’s Clothing Store and Georgia Elementary School, where she retired.
She lived in Georgia all her life where they raised their four children, Marie Fuller, William (Anne) Ellis, Dana (Lucy) Ellis and Gale (Hubert) Burnor, 11 Grand Children, 22 Great Grand Children and 1 Great Great Grandchild.
She enjoyed in her day, crafting, sewing, camping and gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister Marge Leroux.
A Visitation will be held Saturday, June 18, from 1-2 PM at Minor Funeral Home.
A Memorial service will be held following the visitation at 2 PM. Burial to follow in St. Ann’s Cemetery. www.minorfh.com
