The world lost a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother - Esther Lareau Fitzgerald on Saturday, May 15th, 2021. Esther was born on June 13th, 1940 in Saint Albans Vermont to her loving parents Zeb and Pearl Lareau. Esther graduated from BFA, St. Albans in 1958. After her graduation she worked in various business settings but spent the majority of her career at Central Vermont Railroad in the capacity of clerk of the Engineering Office.
She especially loved her work at the Northwest Medical Center where she volunteered for several years as a steward and shop keeper in the gift shop.
Esther loved her family, and was most happy spending time with them during family gatherings, traveling, and just being. She enjoyed golfing, playing cards with friends, knitting, crafting, and spending time with those she loved. She actively supported Holy Angels Church by attending mass, prayer nights, and was a member of the Ladies of Saint Anne's.
She will be most missed by her family: her husband, James, her daughters, Lynn Fitzgerald and Kelly Gosselin, her two granddaughters, Chelsea Lumbra (Anthony), and their children Carabella and Colton, Molly Pike (Chris), and their daughter, Lorelai.
She is also survived by step-grandchildren, Alayne and Mike Bruno (Austin and John), Tiffanie Towle (Sada and Jesse), Brye and David Trainer (Jason, Britini, Caitlin, Emma and Gracie), Ian Casperson (Mackenzie, Surelle).
Esther is survived by sisters-in-law, Janice Bushey, Margaret Moreau, Linda Hobb, Loretta Lareau, and June Laroe, numerous beloved friends - especially a "sister" friend, Pauline Helias, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Howard, Elizabeth Cadieux, Carleton, Ronald, and Stanley; son-in-law Craig Casperson; Father and Mother-in-law Phyllis and Garland Fitzgerald; her brothers-in-law, Carleton Bushey, Bernard Moreau, Raymond Cadieux, and James Holland; her sisters-in-law, Patricia Holland, and Gloria Laroe, and her step-grandson-in-law, Jeffrey Towle.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 27th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street with Monsignor Peter Routhier as celebrant. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Martha’s Kitchen, 139 Lake Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or a charity of one’s choice.
Assisting Esther’s family with her final wishes is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
For all the times we thought we couldn't, and you told us we could; Thank You
