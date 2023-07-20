Estelle Quintin

NORTH HERO, VT - Estelle Lussier Quintin, Age 75, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023. She was born in Richelieu, Quebec on August 25, 1947 to the late Auguste and Thérèse (Beaudry) Lussier.
Estelle moved to Saint Albans, Vermont from Quebec when she was a young girl and was a graduate of Holy Angels Catholic High School in St. Albans where she met the love of her life John Quintin and they were married August 8, 1970. John predeceased her just 3 months ago on April 18, 2023. Estelle, with her husband John, owned and operated a dairy farm in North Hero for many years. She was a dedicated member of the North Hero community where she volunteered with the North Hero Village Players - making costumes for countless shows, she led numerous 4-H clubs and taught Catechism for many years at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church. She was a member of the North Hero Fire Department Women’s Auxiliary and was an active volunteer at North Elementary School.
In her retirement from farming Estelle remained very active. She worked with special needs children at Folsom Elementary School in South Hero. She followed by working at Filenes and Macy’s in Burlington. Later she worked in the kitchen for Northeastern Clinton Central School District. Estelle was an incredibly patient, kind, giving and a selfless woman, she was always there for her family and adored her children and grandchildren and beloved dog Rocky.
Estelle is survived by her children, Andre Quintin and his wife Karen residing in North Hero, Donald Quintin and his wife Melinda residing in London, UK, and Marie Quintin and her husband Scott Jackson residing in New Canaan, CT; six grandchildren, Seth, Connor, Michael, Noelle, Charlie, and Avery; her brothers, Jacques Lussier and his wife, Marcelle Lussier, Michel Lussier and by her sisters, Nicole Paine, Micheline Goodno and her husband Earle, and Claire Rainville and her husband Roger, as well as brother and sister-in-law Mark “Yves” Quintin and Judy Quintin and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her husband, John and her parents, Estelle was predeceased by her sister, Jacqueline Tetreault, her brother, Real Lussier, her brothers and sister-in-law, Albert Tetreault, Michael Paine, Guy Quintin and Jeannine Quintin.
Estelle’s family would like to thank Claire Rainville, Beth Parizo, Bev Poquette, and Our Lady of the Meadows for the care they provided to her.
To celebrate their inseparable bond the family will be holding a joint celebration of life Mass for John and Estelle on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Saint Anne’s Shrine on 92 St. Anne’s Road in Isle La Motte. Interment will be held privately at a later time in Jerusalem Cemetery in North Hero.
As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in Estelle’s name to Our Lady of the Meadows - Resident Activity Fund, 1 Pinnacle Meadows, Richford, Vermont 05476 or Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter
75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
