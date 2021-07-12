Saint Albans – Ernie A. Farrar a longtime resident and radio personality passed away Wednesday, July 7th, 2021, following a brief illness with his family at his side.
Ernie’s family will receive friends on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Celebration of Ernie’s life will be held on Friday, July 23rd, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Collins Perley Sports Complex, 890 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, hosted by Ernie’s radio co-host Charlie Papillo.
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com.
