RICHFORD – Ernestine “Tina” Bouchard, age 88, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in St. Albans on January 11, 1932 the daughter of the late Edward and Alice (Paquette) Bouchard.
Tina was a soft spoken and gentle person. After graduating from St. Anne’s, Tina spent 21 years in the ministries as a nun in Chile. She later moved to Connecticut and worked in a hospital where she received a degree in psychotherapy. After retiring she moved back to Vermont to reside at Our Lady of the Meadows, a place she called home. Tina’s family would like to thank the staff, respite workers and all others, that made her stay fulfilling.
She is survived by her brothers, Clayton Bouchard and his wife Agnes, Clifford Bouchard, and Raymond Bouchard and his wife Nancy; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Tina was predeceased by her seven brothers, Isidore, Abraham, Arnold, Roger, Lawrence, Francis, and Norman Bouchard; and two sisters, Madeline Silva, and Delma Bouchard.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no visitation.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of Tina’s family at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Tina’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency- Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478 and/or St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Road, Isle La Motte, VT 05463.
