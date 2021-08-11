It is with great sadness, the family of Ernest William Jones Sr., age 91, announce that he passed away peacefully, August 09, 2021, in Saint Albans. He was born in St. Albans, August 6, 1930 to Henry and Violet Cleverly Jones. He proudly served our country as a Corporal with the Combat Engineers in the US Army during the Korean War. Ernie worked for many years as a Construction Driver, the Town of St. Albans, VTRANS. He then went to Champlain Cable in 1966, and retired in 1992. In his enjoyment time, he played music locally for over 50 years. He also went hunting and fishing. He is survived by two sons, Ernest E. Jones Jr. (Elke) of Richford, VT and Patrick Jones Sr. (Lynn G. Knight) of Georgia, VT, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, six siblings, Irene Quinton of Saint Albans, VT, Eunice Shanks of Saint Albans, VT, Ruth Young of Saint Albans, VT, Roy Jones of South Windsor, CT, Edith Houston of Contoocook, NH, and Phyllis Hutchinson of Sacramento, CA, and his lady friend Rose Lamoureaux of West Berkshire. He is preceded in death by ten siblings, Arietta Demar of Saint Albans, VT, Doris Burns, Mona Olson, Dorothy Hance, Henry Jones, Robert Wesley Jones, Alan Jones, James Ralph Jones, Henrietta Shappy, and Roberta Scott. A Remembrance Gathering and Interment will be held in St. Albans Bay Cemetery at a date to be determined. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Wounded Warrior Project, PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Ernest may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Ernest W. Jones, Sr.
