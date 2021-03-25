Erma Roy Parker, 89, of South Daytona, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home, with her loving family by her side, one month shy of her 90th birthday.
Erma, the best mom in the world, resided in South Daytona for over 42 years.
Born in St. Albans, VT on April 16, 1931, Erma grew up in nearby Swanton. The youngest and only girl in a family of 5 children, she attended Burr & Burton Academy in Manchester, graduating from Lyndon Institute in Lyndonville, VT. She met her future husband, Hoel B. Parker, at UVM, in math class. After college, they moved to Dalton, MA, where they raised their family. For over 25 years, Erma worked for GE in both Pittsfield, MA and Daytona as well as Lockheed Martin.
Erma enjoyed time with family, keeping in touch with her brothers, nieces and nephews and childhood friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. Erma was involved in the Eastern Star and both the Dalton Methodist Church and the First Congregational Church. She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, Hallmark movies, jigsaw puzzles, playing cards, reading the local paper and tackling the puzzles. She enjoyed picnicking in state parks, time spent in the Berkshires & Green Mountains, sports & HORSES. A die-hard Orlando Magic fan, she never missed a televised game. She had an uncanny ability to find several 4 leaf clovers, whenever and wherever she looked for them.
Daughter of Howard A. Roy and Olive Lydia Corliss, she is predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Hoel Byron Parker; son Steven Byron Parker; her 4 brothers and their wives, Malcolm E. Roy(Nathalie), Wayne C. Roy (Alice), Howard A. Roy and Ralph L. Roy (Margaret).
Erma is survived by her 4 daughters: Kathleen Parker & Bonnie Parker of South Daytona, Judy-Ann Dunham(Alan) of Ware, MA; & Diane Glace (John) of Allentown, NJ; grandchildren Andrew Dunham & Caroline Dunham and several nieces and nephews.
Erma's ashes will be interred at Ashuelot Cemetery in Dalton, MA. A celebration of Erma's life will take place at a time later to be determined by the family.
The family wishes to thank the Advent Health Hospice team for their support.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to S&P Stables, Inc AND Horse Rescue, 229 Kirkwood Ave., Pomona Park, FL 32181 or at www.spstables.net
Condolences may be shared with the family at: alavondirectcremationservices,com.
