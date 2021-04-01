Erica Cummings of Montpelier, VT passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the age of 49 after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.
A fixture in the local pottery and artist communities, Erica was happiest when molding clay, wielding her knitting needles, digging in the soil, diving in the ocean, or doing anything involving nature. Her passion for the environment led to a successful career in Agriculture, having spent over ten years working with the UVM Extension Program and, most recently, for the Vermont Department of Agriculture. She also spent two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in Senegal, Africa — an incredible experience she wouldn’t trade for the world.
Erica loved her family and friends fiercely and spent as much time as possible with them. Memories of shared concerts, walks on the beach at the Cape, Raku Firings, long conversations and absurd amounts of laughter, random movie quotes, and her infamous fish face will surely comfort those whose lives she touched and whose souls currently ache.
Erica leaves behind her parents, Regis and Ann (Scanlon) Cummings of Montpelier; brother and sister-in-law Corin and Liesa (MacKimmie) Cummings of Montreal, CA; sister and brother-in-law Adam and Mary Clancy (Cummings) Robtoy of Barre, VT; sister and brother-in-law David and Meaghan (Cummings) Conly of Swanton, VT; her six beloved nephews: Éamon, Kellen, Aiden, Fergus, Elliot, and Jace; and many, many friends whom she held dear.
There are truly no words we can write that would adequately capture Erica’s essence. She was a beautiful person with the gentlest of souls; the world is a dimmer place with her light extinguished. We love you forever and always. Ndank Ndank.
Donations in Erica’s memory may be made to any of the following organizations: Montpelier Food Pantry c/o Just Basics, Good Samaritan Haven, or the NOFA Farmer Emergency Fund.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made through Guare & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.guareandsons.com.
