Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, northeast and northwest Vermont and northeast New York. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to snow across northern New York early this morning and after sunrise across Vermont. Snow will continue through the early afternoon before tapering off to higher elevation snow showers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. &&