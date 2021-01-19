SWANTON – Eric E. Christopher, age 54, passed away unexpectedly on January 18, 2021 at his home in Swanton.
He was born on April 5, 1966 in Bennington to Edward W. Christopher and the late Nancy (Bohannon) Christopher.
Eric was a 1984 graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School in Swanton and a 1986 graduate of the Technical Careers Institute in Windsor, CT. His career started with Governed Air of Vermont, followed to Air Comfort, and for the past 20 years, Climate Systems Inc. Eric was the technician everyone loved – his co-workers and his customers. He had a knack for bringing out a smile, and telling great stories. He loved ice fishing, deer hunting, playing golf, and most importantly spending time with his boys and family, which includes his best friends. He was a proud life-time member of Buck Fever and Team Horsehead.
He is survived by his two sons, Austin Christopher of Swanton, and Landon Christopher of Highgate and their mother, Anissa Christopher of Highgate; his father, Edward Christopher of Alburgh; siblings, Lori Barnard of Swanton, and Neil Christopher of Alburgh; and countless life-long friends. Eric was predeceased by his mother, Nancy Christopher; paternal grandparents, Bill and Anne Christopher; maternal grandparents, Oscar and Anna Bohannon; and his aunt, Jean Bohannon.
Friends and family are invited to Eric’s Life Celebration events to include the following: An open house visitation from 2-6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at the Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A graveside committal service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at the Greenwoods Cemetery, Greenwoods Rd., Alburgh, VT. A celebration of life will be held this summer at the family farm in Alburgh.
For those who wish, contributions in Eric’s memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.