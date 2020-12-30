June 20, 1924 to December 25, 2020
ST. ALBANS – Our dear sweet Mom went home to be with her Lord and Savior on the day of his birth, December 25, 2020.
Enid passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side. Enid Mary (McGowan) Blatchley was born June 20,1924 in St. Albans, Vermont. She was the daughter of Clayton and Mary McGowan, and she was the youngest of their six children.
Enid attended schools in St. Albans and went to work at Priors on Main Street and later worked at the Central Vermont Railroad. During her retirement she enjoyed working at WM Doolin and Co, Country Casuals and the Daffodil women’s clothing stores.
She met her husband, Rupert Blatchley, while he also worked at the railroad. They were married on September 11, 1948. Enid was happiest enjoying her family and being involved with her three children and all their activities. She taught Sunday school at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church for many years. She led Campfire Girls and was active in her Home Demonstration group. Enid loved her church and loved helping at church suppers, bringing meals to many families and was a greeter for many years.
Enid loved her children and grandchildren and was always excited for a new addition to the family. Holding a baby always brought a big smile to her face. She couldn’t pass up a birthday party and loved being where the action was with all the little ones. She wanted to be right in the middle of the chaos, and adored the hugs and kisses of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved a good scrabble game and getting on the triple score square. She still played a challenging game this summer.
She enjoyed many outdoor gatherings this summer and celebrated her 96th birthday with her family at the lake, one of her favorite places. She loved sitting on the deck and keeping track of what all the children were doing on the beach.
Enid was pre-deceased by her parents and siblings, Warren, Harold, Gladys, Alton and Laura. She was also pre-deceased by her husband, Rupert in 2008.
Enid leaves her children: daughter, Candace (Blatchley) Dillner and her husband, Daniel, of Georgia and their children: son, Daniel, II and his wife, Jessica; daughter, Stephanie (Dillner) Fortier and her husband, Greg; daughter, Jennifer (Dillner) Vincent and her husband, Matt; daughter, Sarah (Dillner) Smith and her husband, Robert; daughter, Valerie (Dillner) Brosseau and her husband, Chad and daughter, Andrea Dillner and her fiancé, Wyatt Wilson: also by daughter Mary Blatchley of St. Albans and her special dogs, Skipper and Rusty, who were a great comfort to Enid and a son, James Blatchley and his wife, Jeanette, and their sons, Joshua and David of Virginia and Jim’s son, Dustin of California.
Enid is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dillner and girlfriend, Kennedy, Samuel Dillner and fiancée Elena, Eliana Fortier, Ewan, Huxley & Renata Vincent and Azran and Arco Brosseau, as well as two nieces, Arlene and Lorraine and their families, whom she loved dearly. She also leaves her two nephews, Brian Hilliker and family and Oscar Blatchly and his family and her dear church family.
Enid’s family would like to thank her nurse, Sunny for her great care and to Katherine for singing Enid’s favorite hymns to her on Christmas.
Enid’s family will have a celebration of her life in the summer of 2021, which will be announced.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in Enid’s memory may do so to her favorite charities; St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 11 Church Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478 or Camp Ta-Kum-Ta, P.O. Box 459, South Hero, Vermont 05486 or American Cancer Society, Relay for Life of Franklin County Vermont, 111 Founders Plaza – 2nd Floor, East Hartford, Connecticut 06108.
Assisting Enid’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, Celebrating Lives since 1918, where messages of condolence or sharing of memories are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
