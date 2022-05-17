Georgia – Enid Cecilia (Bacon) Letourneau a longtime area resident and entrepreneur passed away Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at her home with her family at her side.
Born in Sherbrooke, Quebec Canada on February 16th, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Manfred and Juliette (Gagne’) Bacon. Enid was 81 years old.
Enid grew up in a small town just over the Vermont/Canadian border in Marlington, Quebec. She grew up the oldest of six children helping on the family farm and enjoying her days with the horses most of all. She often reminisced of her horse “Patty” with fondness. Enid went on to become a Registered Nurse, graduating from Stansted College in 1962. Enid met her future husband, Robert Letourneau at Nipps Drive-In in Derby, Vermont, they were married on September 14th, 1963, and spent over 55 years together before Bob’s passing on April 13, 2019.
Enid worked in Orleans and Essex Junction, Vermont in private OBGYN offices helping expecting and new moms with love. She went on to work in the medical offices of the DeGoesbriand Memorial Hospital. When Enid and Bob settled in Georgia, they began many successful business ventures. Together, with Bob’s business partner they opened B&B Auto Salvage in 1968. They opened what would become Vermont’s Largest Gun Shop, Bob’s Gun Shop in 1977. At that time Enid decided to leave nursing devote her time to working with Bob full-time. They also owned and operated Georgia Hardware, where in addition they housed the Town of Georgia Post Office for a time.
Enid retired in 1989, though she could still often be found working alongside Bob. Enid was fiercely loyal, and her family was everything to her. Enid spent years perfecting her golf game as a longtime member of the Champlain Country Club. She had many talents which she expressed through her hobbies including photography, and gardening and was a crack-shot with her .357 “Bessy” target shooting at the Franklin County Sportsman’s Club. She also turned a hobby into a successful venture making and selling stunning stained-glass pieces.
Enid is survived by her son, Duane Letourneau of Georgia and his children, Kelsey, Benjamin, and Juliette; her daughter, Cheryl Harton and her husband, Michael, of St. Albans and their son, Jacob, as well as her siblings, Phyllis Reed of St. Albans, Stephen Bacon and his wife, Lynn of Keeseville, New York, Elaine Burnor and her husband, David, of Bakersfield and Michael Bacon of Oregon and Thailand.
In addition to her parents and husband Bob, Enid was predeceased by her brother, Allen Bacon of Trinidad Colorado.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday June 1st, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 2nd, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans, with the Reverend Father Christopher Micale as celebrant. Prayers of committal and interment will follow at the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.
Enid’s family asks that memorials in her name be made to the Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving Enid’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.