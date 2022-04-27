SWANTON – Emidio “Chico” J. Fabretti, age 81, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022 at his home in Swanton.
He was born in New Britain, Connecticut on July 11, 1940 to the late Constantino and Yolanda (Verzulli) Fabretti.
Chico graduated from New Britain High School in Connecticut. After graduation he worked as a mechanic for a few years and then became the custodian New Britain Elementary School, where he retired after 28 years of service. Chico loved being outdoors especially hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle and ATV, and camping. For many years Chico held a seasonal campsite at Lakewood Campground in Swanton where they met many lifelong friends. Chico was a member of the Church of Nativity in Swanton.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Fabretti; they were married on May 4, 1991; his sons, James Fabretti and his wife Corinna, Emidio Fabretti and his wife Nance of , Jeffrey Fabretti and his partner Kim, and their mother Ellen Fabretti all of Connecticut; stepchildren, Bruce Blanchard and his wife Cassie, Christopher Blanchard and his wife Stacy, and Tonya Blanchard and her partner Charlene all of Vermont; 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; sisters, Ann Haught of New Hampshire, and Yolanda Rogers of Connecticut; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Emidio was predeceased by his brother, Art Fabretti.
Friends and Family are invited to Chico’s Life celebration to include a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00am at The Church of the Nativity, Canada Street, Swanton, VT.
For those who wish, contributions in Chico’s name may be made to Church of the Nativity, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
