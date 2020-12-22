ENOSBURG FALLS – Emerson Frank Blaisdell, age 85, passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the Brownway Residence in Enosburg Falls of natural causes.
He was born November 3, 1935 in Fairfax, Vt., to the late Willard Henry and Izola Ethelyn (Spaulding) Blaisdell.
He was the oldest child of six. He attended schools in Enosburg Falls. His working years were spent helping Tom and Eva Lancaster on their farm, which he found was suitable to him and his abilities and which he enjoyed.
Emerson is survived by his siblings: Sandra and Robert Lemnah, Kermit and Lois Blaisdell, Patricia Ross, and Deborah and Alan Grandshaw; seven nieces and one nephew: Elizabeth and Stephen Hu, Alisha and Michael Adams, Anissa and Christopher Seguin, Alexa Ross, Aneda Ross, Jesse Grandshaw, Rebekah and Christopher Simays, and Sarah Blaisdell; ten great nieces and eleven great nephews and three great-great nieces and three great-great nephews. He is also survived by his special cousin Eva Lancaster. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his brother Dean Willard Blaisdell in 1959, brother in law Ernest Eugene Ross in 2011, nieces Jennifer Jean Lemnah in 1966, and April Dawn Ross in 1968. He was also predeceased by his cousin Eva’s husband Tom Lancaster in 2015.
In the last five plus years Emerson has been at Brownway in Enosburg Falls, VT. His family appreciates the wonderful care and interest all the caregivers took involving Emerson. He was very, very happy there and the caregivers were very attentive. We, his family can not say enough good about the care that we experienced for Emerson. Emerson enjoyed and was very pleased with all the cards he received on his 85th birthday in November. He appreciated knowing people thought about him.
Emerson’s family will be holding his life celebration in the spring of 2021.
For those who wish, contributions in Emerson’s memory may be made to the Enosburgh Ambulance Service, 83 Sampsonville Road, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.
Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area’s exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.