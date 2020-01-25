SWANTON – Elvy H. Kidder, Age 90, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
A full obituary will be posted at a later date.
Visitation will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Louis Catholic Church, Lamkin St., Highgate Center, VT. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.
For those who wish, contributions in Elvy’s memory may be made to the Swanton Community Food Shelf, c/o Nativity Parish Center, 65 Canada Street, Swanton, VT 05488 or to Saint Anne’s Shrine, P.O. Box 280, Isle La Motte, VT 05463.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com