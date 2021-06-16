Elizabeth Norton “Betty” Casavant

Betty passed peacefully as the sun colored the sky and birds sang to her at daybreak on June 11th. She was surrounded by family at her home on Lake Champlain in Swanton, VT.
Betty was born and raised in Albany, NY. She met her husband while working as a Nursing Instructor at Albany Medical Center. They married in Albany and resided for the early years of marriage in Enosburgh, VT. As their family grew, they moved to St. Albans where Betty was actively engaged in the community for 62 years.
Betty’s life was a model of devotion, compassion, and resilience. She was greatly involved in her church and community, having served as a Trustee of Bellows Free Academy and on the boards of Franklin County Home Health, ARC, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services, and the Warner Home Trust.
She was a great humanitarian—always concerned more about others then herself. She was amazingly kind and generous.
Her greatest gift was her family, particularly her grandchildren whom she adored.
Betty is predeceased by her husband Dr. Harlan Casavant, daughter Elizabeth “Beth” Casavant, parents Claude and Anna Norton, sister Christine Schafer and brother-in-law Robert Schafer.
She is survived by daughters Anne Casavant Bluto and her husband Gary; Kathleen Paradee, her husband Craig, their daughters Johanna and Jill, and Johanna’s husband Casey Stebbins and their son Clark; Martha Casavant-Ries, her son Zachary, and his father Darrin; Karen Casavant; and Susan Magnan, her husband Martin, and their daughters Elizabeth and Sarah. She is also survived by sons Mark and his life-partner Lucie Keene; John, his wife Sandra, and their daughters Alex, Emma, Anna and Georgia; and Thomas and his life-partner Kira Sturgeon.
The family would like to thank the staff of Franklin County Home Health for their care and guidance, and Betty Ann Gamache and Judy Magnan for their compassion and kindness.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, June 24th, 2021, from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 25th, 2021, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with prayers of committal and interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Jim Bashaw Cancer and Catastrophic Illness Fund, Northwestern Medical Center, Community Relations Office, 133 Fairfield Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Honored to be serving the Casavant family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
