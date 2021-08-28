Elizabeth LaBelle

SWANTON – Elizabeth P. LaBelle, age 74, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Elderwood at Burlington Facility.
She was born in Richford on May 24, 1947 to the late Charlie Sr. & Inez (Carr) Machia.
Elizabeth was the consummate mother. She worked hard, always put the needs of her family above her own, and always gave unconditional love. She grew up in Richford and Highgate and married Ralph LaBelle Sr. Together they raised four children on their farms in Highgate. She worked to help Ralph on their farm, and after his passing she continued working in agriculture. She hauled cattle for McCracken’s for several years. She also worked as a security guard at Wyeth and Precision Tools for many years. She was a night owl, and always preferred working third shift. She met her significant other Randy Colby in 1990 and they have been together ever since, she even drove taxi to help out his business, Swanton Taxi.
In her younger years you could find her at the Sheldon Casino every Saturday night. She loved to dance and have a great time with friends.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Guy LaBelle and his wife Anita of Alabama, and Leshia Ovitt and her boyfriend, Ron Pilbin of Franklin; her grandchildren, Jeff LaBelle and his wife Tara, Andrew Wells, Andrea LaBelle, Shawna LaBelle, Kristi LaBelle, and Chelsea LaBelle; special great grandchildren, Logan & Liam LaBelle; her partner of 30 years, Randy Colby of Swanton; her brother, Clifford Machia and his wife Martha; her sister, Esther Hayden; several brothers and sisters in-law; and many nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Ralph LaBelle Sr.; their children, Rosemarie LaBelle-Wells, and Ralph “Bud” LaBelle Jr.; her granddaughter, Rose LaBelle; and her brothers, Howard Machia, and Charlie Machia Jr.
Friends and family are invited to Elizabeth’s life celebration to include the following events. Visitation on Thursday, September 2, 2021 from 7-9:00 PM at The Goss Life Celebration Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton, VT. A funeral service will be held Friday, September 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at The Goss Life Celebration Home. Interment will follow in Highgate Center Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Elizabeth’s name may be made to ALS Association, P.O. Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-0207.
