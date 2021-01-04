Elizabeth Davis Cilley, 91, longtime resident of Essex Jct., passed away peacefully on December 25, 2020 at Elderwood in Burlington, as Christmas carols played in the background. The cause was congestive heart failure and COVID-19.
“Libby” was born on April 3, 1929 to Mabel and George Davis in Henderson, NC. She grew up there with her brothers, Bill and Wade, and a close family group of many aunts, uncles and cousins. After graduating from Henderson High School, she attended Mars Hill College, and ultimately graduated from East Carolina College with a teaching degree.
In August 1955, Libby married Jared F. Cilley II of Wadhams, NY, moving north and settling down in Vermont (although North Carolina was always “home”). Jed and Libby raised three children on Arlington Street in Essex Jct. – Julie, Andrea and Jared III – and were lucky enough to have 65 years together.
Libby had a long, rewarding teaching career, retiring in 1992 as head of the English Department at Albert D. Lawton Intermediate School in Essex Jct. Her ADL colleagues remained a great, supportive group of friends through the years. Libby also enjoyed encounters with former students and their families wherever she went.
In retirement, Libby enjoyed reading, traveling to North Carolina and Myrtle Beach whenever possible, spending time at the family cottage on Lake George, and keeping in touch with her grandchildren and all of her extended family and friends.
The last few years brought numerous health challenges and much time in the hospital and rehab facilities, which Libby met with determination and eternal optimism. She had many wonderful and patient caregivers, especially at Elderwood, UVM Medical Center and Burlington Health & Rehab/Genesis. In the last few weeks, UVM Hospice also provided invaluable care and attention.
Libby was pre-deceased by her parents, Mabel and George Davis; and her brother Thomas William Davis. She is survived by her husband, Jared (Jed) Cilley II of Essex Jct.; daughter Julie Voll and husband Peter of Charlotte, VT; daughter Andrea Cilley of Charlotte, VT; son Jared Cilley III and husband David Weidner of Haverhill, MA; grandchildren Gregory Voll and wife Sarah and their daughter Alice of Port Chester, NY; Liza Voll and husband Karl Yando of Jericho, VT; Jameson Voll and wife Dr. Grace Lee of Boston, MA.; brother Wade Davis and wife Lynda of Raleigh, NC; and nieces, nephews and cousins near and far.
A.W. Rich Funeral Home, Essex Jct., is handling arrangements, although no services are planned, at Libby’s request. The family will gather to celebrate her life when conditions permit. Condolences and memories may be shared at awrfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to the Heavenly Food Pantry, First Congregational Church of Essex Jct., fccej.com.
