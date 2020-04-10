VENICE, FL — Elizabeth (Betty) Phelps Thibault, 83 years old, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on March 11, 2020 after a 12-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Betty was born in St. Albans, Vt., on November 17, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Russell) Phelps. Betty graduated from Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans in 1954. Bob and Betty were married on May 17, 1958. Bob vowed to love, honor and cherish Betty all the days of her life – in sickness and in health – and he remained devoted and faithful to his bride through the many years of Alzheimer’s.
Betty is survived by her husband of 61 years, Robert George Thibault of Venice, Fla., her son Michael and wife Lisa Thibault of Pasadena, Md., and her son Jeffrey and wife Donda Thibault of St. Albans. She is also survived by her brother-in-law Francis and wife Marlene Thibault and brother-in-law Gene and wife Marge Boren. Betty also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren Jonathan Thibault and his wife Laura Madeline, Sarah Palumbo and her husband Adam, Alex Thibault and Ben Thibault, great-granddaughter Lydia Palumbo and many nieces and nephews.
Betty’s family would like to thank the many people and organizations that helped in her caregiving and encouragement through her remaining years, including the many dedicated professionals at Bay Breeze Health & Rehabilitation Center of Venice, the staff and leadership of the Senior Friendship Center of Venice, Tidewell Hospice of Venice and the members and leadership of First Baptist Church of Venice, in particular two very dedicated servants of the Lord, Janis Eisman and Christa Monahan.
A memorial service and celebration of Betty’s life will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Memorial contributions can be made to:
Senior Friendship Center of Venice Caregiver Services, 2350 Scenic Drive, Venice, FL 34293 and/or The Azheimer’s Association — Florida Gulf Coast Chapter, 14010 Roosevelt Blvd. #709, Clearwater, FL 33762