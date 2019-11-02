KINGSTON, ONTARIO — In memory of Elizabeth “Anne” MacDonald, beloved mother of Kaela Forster and Haley Forster, grandmother of Myah McKenna, wife of Nick Ranson, sister of Gracie and Andy MacDonald. Predeceased by her parents, Chippy and Ina MacDonald. The most selfless and loving woman I have ever met who helped and befriended everyone she met, passed away at home in Kingston, Ontario, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. She will be missed and remembered by everyone who knew her and the world is a sadder, colder place without her.
Visitation at James Reid Funeral Home, (1900 John Counter Boulevard, Kingston, Ontario) on Saturday, November 9 between the hours of 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the funeral home chapel on Sunday, November 10 at 1:00 p.m. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Canada in Anne’s memory.
For more details of Anne’s life please visit: www.jamesreidfuneralhome.com.