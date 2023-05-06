ST. ALBANS - Elizabeth A. Boudreau, age 66, passed away with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
She was born in St. Albans on July 28, 1956 the daughter of the late Donald & Leila (LaPlante) Gabree.
Elizabeth spent most of her life in Vermont and worked at Alburgh Door & Window for several years. She enjoyed watching sci-fi and horror movies, and wrestling. She also loved knitting, crocheting, and assembling puzzles. Above all, she loved her family the most, especially her children and grandchildren. She always wanted them to be happy, healthy, and safe. Elizabeth was always thinking of others, and her final gift was to donate her body to help others in need as an organ and tissue donor.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Donna Gabree and her significant other Michael Jewett of North Hero, Jenn Raitto and her wife Jess of Punta Gorda, FL, James Gaboury of Chazy, NY, and Jason Bard and his wife Jill of Charlestown, NH; four grandchildren, Kalob Gabree, Cody Bannister, Cameron Bard, and Isabella Bard; two great grandchildren, Adrianna & Bentley Bannister; her brothers, Edmund Gabree and his wife Andrea of Alburgh, Donald Gabree of St. Albans, and Dennis Gabree of St. Albans; and several nieces & nephews. In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, Timothy Boudreau Sr.; and their son, Timothy Boudreau Jr.
In keeping with Elizabeth’s wishes, there will be no public services for her.
For those who wish, contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Age Well, 875 Roosevelt Highway, Suite 10, Colchester, VT 05446.
Condolences, photos, and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.
