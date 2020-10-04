Elizabeth A. “Betty” Marlow, 86, of Sebastian, Florida passed away August 31, 2020 at home with her loving family at her bedside.
Her husband and “love of her life” for 61 years, Byron “Barney” Marlow predeceased her in 2016. Betty was a dedicated and compassionate nurse, who continued caring for those who needed her with steadfast devotion and empathy to her final days.
She was joyful, loving, and gracious while making everyone around her feel special. Above all she treasured her family. Betty enjoyed cooking; playing cards and up until last year, was very active in the Social Club of Park Place. She will be forever missed by all her friends at Park Place and most certainly her devoted family.
A memorial mass was celebrated at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 13075 US Highway 1, Sebastian, FL on October 1, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations in memory of Elizabeth Marlow be made to VNA Hospice House, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, Florida 32960 — https://vnatc.org.