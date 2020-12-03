ST. ALBANS - Eleanor (Parker) Luneau, age 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 29, 2020 due to complications from memory loss and a recent fall that she had taken.
Born October 3, 1926 to Harold C. and Clara (Flinn) Parker, she graduated from St. Mary’s High School in St. Albans, and attended Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. Upon returning to St Albans, she married her husband of 55 years, Raymond, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Eleanor was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them; she especially loved her role as Nana. Eleanor loved to laugh and make the people around her laugh. Although a good cook, she was a firm believer in overcooking; we would laugh together that no one could boil a vegetable beyond recognition better than her.
Eleanor was also a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Church in St. Albans. She took a loving interest in the lives of fellow members, relatives and friends in the church and community. We would all marvel at her current knowledge of how everyone and their kids were doing…. who had a baby, who was graduating from high school and college, and who was getting married.
Eleanor’s only brother Reid passed away in 2006 and her eldest son David in 2017. She is survived by her daughters Rae Elizabeth (Allen) and husband Beau; Martha (Bach) and husband Doug; son Tim and his husband Bruce; as well as several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A mass of intention is scheduled for Monday, December 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Holy Angels Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans. Please follow all COVID precautions.
A celebration of Eleanor’s life will be planned for next year, once it is safe for friends and family to travel again.
Assisting the Luneau family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
