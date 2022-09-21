Eleanor Kittell

EAST FAIRFIELD– Eleanor V. Kittell, age 91, passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, surrounded by family at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.
She was born in St. Albans on July 24, 1931, to the late Ivan and Ruth (McGowan) Stone.
Eleanor grew up on her family’s farm in Bakersfield and graduated from the Brigham Academy in 1949. She married the love of her life, Donald Kittell on July 2, 1950. After a few moves, they made their home in East Fairfield where they raised their six children. Eleanor worked as a bank teller for over 25 years and after retiring she worked at the Bakersfield Country Club for several years. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, crafting, maintaining her beloved home, and going on traveling adventures with Don and their close friends. She looked forward to Christmas every year and enjoyed listening to music and dancing. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in them strong values and the importance of family.
She is survived by her children, Dana Kittell and his wife Judy of East Fairfield, Karla Messier and her husband Duane of East Fairfield, Ruth Mangan and her husband Donnie of East Fairfield, Vicki Counos and her husband Bill of St. Albans, Kerry Dulude and her husband Tim of Berkshire, and Kathy Bushey and her husband Rodney Jr. of East Fairfield; grandchildren, Kregg Kittell, Kamie (Justin) Holmes, Megan (Jason) Vaillancourt, Melissa (Forrest) Keelty, Matthew Messier, Morgan (Matt) Hale, Kaitlin Mangan, Ryley (Mckenzie) Mangan, Kyle Counos, Keeli (Derrick) Garceau, Kelsey (Jon) Malboeuf, Korey (Danielle) Counos, Ryan (Meggan) Dulude, Moira (Michael) Quirion, Travis (Isaiah) Dulude, Samara (Ryan) Jacobs and Shawn & Shane Bushey; 22 great grandchildren; siblings, Polly Cosgrove of Bakersfield, and Lane Stone of East Fairfield; sister-in-law, Martha Cameron of Belvidere; and many nieces & nephews. Besides her parents, Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Donald Kittell on September 18, 2017; brother, Doug Stone; and siblings-in-law, Tom Cosgrove, Becky Stone, Ronald Kittell, Samuel Soule, and Bob Granger.
Family and friends are invited to Eleanor’s Life Celebration events on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Noon on the back lawn at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT, guests are encouraged to bring a chair. Interment will follow in the Egypt Cemetery in East Fairfield.
For those who wish contributions in Eleanor’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Cir # 1, St. Albans City, VT 05478.
