ST. ALBANS – Eleanor Claire Senesac, 90, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019, at the home where she had lived for more than six decades with her late husband, Levi James Senesac.
Born in St. Albans, Vt., she was the daughter of the late Harold and Ailleen (Boyle) Ladue.
Eleanor is survived by her three daughters, Terri Senesac Miller of Los Angeles, Lori Senesac of Dallas, and Sara Senesac of Birmingham, Ala.; her five grandchildren, Samuel Miller and Seth Miller, Hanna Senesac Shavin, Noel Dudeck and Sophie Dudeck; her two great-granddaughters, Cecilia Miller and Phoebe Miller; her brother, Harold Ladue; and many nieces and nephews.