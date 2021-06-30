Highgate Falls- Elaine Joyce (Bard) Ungewitter passed away peacefully with family by her side at NMC June 22 after a long illness. She was born in Highgate July 12th, 1943 to the late Harold and Doris (Wells) Bard. She married Frederick Ungewitter Jr December 30, 1967 and made their home for many years in Highgate until Fred’s passing in 1994. She was an amazing friend, a lively person to have at any gathering and a rock many depended upon. She loved Elvis, yellow roses, teddy bears, trips to the Casino and her morning cup of coffee. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Elaine is survived by step-children Lois, Frederick III, Lori Robin and several step-grandchildren, step-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Elaine was predeceased by her brother Harold Jr., sisters Geraldine Perrotti, Etta Johnson, Barbara Locke, Alberta Westover, Shirley Barrett and step-son Larry Ungewitter.
In respecting Elaine’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.