Elaine Joan Guennel

Mrs. Elaine J Guennel, 78, recently relocated to Swanton, VT, after experiencing a tornado in Gilbertsville, KY that destroyed her home, property, and vehicles in December 2021. She passed away on Monday July 18, 2022, at her home in Swanton after a long illness.
She worked for many years as a bookkeeper till her retirement in 2010. In retirement she and her husband enjoyed wildlife photography.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years Randolph E. Guennel of Swanton VT, daughter Sherry Muehl and her husband George of St Albans VT, brother Edward P Coulter of Gainesville, FL, five grandchildren, Jason M Guennel of Winston, Oregon, Christina M Guennel, Kara Lyn Guennel, Briony L Guennel, and Hunter J Guennel all of New York, also her faithful companion Gracie her cat. She was predeceased by her son Mark P Guennel, her parents Howard and Edith Wittman, four brothers. Howard Wittman, Robert Wittman, Gordon Wittman and Ralph Wittman, two sisters Elizabeth Canfield and Edith (Jean) Paupore.
In respecting Elaine’s wishes, there will be no public services.
