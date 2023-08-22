May 7, 1943-May 29, 2023. Elaine Cecile Fagan Esty Bruckner, age 80, passed away on Memorial Day, May 29, in Bridgeport, Conn., from cancer.
Born in Woonsocket, R.I., she grew up with three brothers and two sisters Ed, Jack and Tom, Janice and Gail. Of whom Jack survives. She will be remembered by her beautiful four daughters and families who shared her love and satisfactions. She loved sports events that her children and grandchildren played in. She loved music, singing, and dancing, and watching her grandchildren in their many life events. Elaine worked as a special educator in the Vt. school system. She taught at city school, St. Albans, Enosburg junior high, Montgomery elementary, Richford high and in Merrimack, Ma. She loved all her students very much and cared that they learn. She is survived by her husband Ted. Her daughters Jennifer Buck Esty and husband Al, Kristin Sabourin and husband Mike, Lorri Jean Caswell Esty, and Maureen Tyra Bessingpas and husband Darren. Her grandchildren are Liam and Maia Buck Esty, Jaz and Meg Dowling, Benjamin, Nadia and Angelina Caswell and Darma, JP, and Luke Bessingpas and her brother Jack. A Memorial service will be held Saturday August 26th from 1-2pm at Richford 1st Baptist Church.
