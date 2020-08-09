SWANTON – It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to our Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother, Aunt, Sister-in-law, and Friend.
Elaine was born to Dorothy Ouimette and Henry Bourgeois on June 23, 1934. She attended St. Anne’s Academy, and lived her life in her hometown of Swanton, Vt. After graduation, Elaine went to work at The Carbon (Eveready Battery) in St. Albans, where she met her match, Francis L’Esperance. They were married on June 16, 1956.
Perhaps her greatest contribution, besides her family, was as the office administrator of The Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary. For over 40 years she helped countless people who found themselves in difficult situations and trying times, filling her life with a strong connection to her community and fellow parishioners.
Elaine was an avid genealogist and pianist; she could often be seen at the organ during services at church. Her infectious laugh, clever wit, attention to detail, and dogged determination made her a force to be reckoned with.
Elaine and Frank perfected the craft of holding court on her front porch, where the Red Sox were the background music, and all were welcome. This porch became the epicenter for their family, where you could usually find a family member or friend dropping by for a “visit.” They also enjoyed many adventures in their white convertible and trips to the casino.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Dorothy Ouimette and Henry Bourgeois, and her sister Lucille (Bourgeois) Fortuna and niece Gail (Fortuna) Cote.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years Francis, children; Lisa (Rich) Gorton, Stephen L’Esperance, and Danny (Carla) L’Esperance. Grandchildren; Amanda Torrey (Michael Benjamin), Samantha (Eric) Gagne, Franziska (Dave) Ball, and Kien L’Esperance. Great grandchildren; Willa and Wyatt Benjamin, Reid Gagne, Daevyn, Greyson, and Emilia Ball. Her genealogy partner and nephew David Fortuna. Nieces; Patricia (Peter) Koledo and Cara (Gary) Griswold. Francis’s brothers George (Pat Ryan), Gerard (Rita), Maurice (Haroldine), Armand, Laurent (Dale) and Raymond (Linda Ryan), and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Elaine’s life will be held at a future date.