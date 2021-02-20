GEORGIA — Our family is heartbroken as we announce that on Thursday, February 18, 2021, the patriarch of our family, Edwin Ora Brehaut, 78, of Georgia, VT passed away quietly in his sleep with the love of his life, Nancy Brehaut by his side. Ed, as most called him, became ill in the fall of 2020 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a couple of months later. He fought valiantly, the strong man that he was, but it was the Lord’s will to take him into his kingdom.
Ed was born on September 30, 1942 in Lebanon, NH, to Walter Edwin Brehaut (Dutchy) and Helena Mosher Brehaut. He grew up in Woodstock, VT and helped to work on the family farm. As a teenager he worked at the Woodstock Recreation Center where he maintained the sports areas of Vail Field and cleaned the Recreational Pool. Having never swam before, he taught himself to swim so he could clean the filter at the bottom of the pool!
As he grew up, his love of sports grew too and he spent as many hours as he could at the baseball fields hitting balls into the fences. He often rode his bike to the fields and courts down a steep hill with no brakes! Not having a ride wasn’t going to stop him from playing ball, even if it meant wearing out a lot of shoes! He attended Woodstock High School where he played baseball, basketball and football and graduated in 1960. After High School he attended Lyndon State College, being the first in his family to attend college. He pursued a degree in Elementary Education while playing baseball and soccer for the college. He graduated in 1965 and later in 1990, he was inducted into Lyndon State College’s Hall of Fame for his incredible baseball abilities as a catcher.
It was during his college years that he met Nancy and he would take her for rides in his 1960s Red Mustang Convertible! Ed started teaching 5th grade in Piermont New Hampshire while Nancy finished college and they married on June 18, 1966 — they would have been married for 55 years this June. They both started teaching in the St. Albans Town Schools in 1966 where they both stayed for the duration of their careers. Ed attended St. Michael’s College and received his Masters in Education degree and was Principal of St. Albans Town 4-8th grade from 1971-1987, then taught 5th grade for several years before retiring.
A short time after his retirement he realized he missed being with students so he became a lunchroom monitor for 7 years at Georgia Elementary and Middle School where he was able to interact with students of all ages and with many of his grandchildren, which he greatly enjoyed. Throughout his career he refereed and umpired throughout the state, was President of the Vermont Umpires Association for 4 years, received the Bill Flory Award for 30 years of umpiring and coached soccer, basketball and baseball in several schools at many different grade levels. He even started a bitty ball program in St. Albans and the Babe Ruth Program in Georgia, VT. He coached his own children and even some of his grandchildren! He has coached countless kids and watching games at all levels was his greatest joy along with his passion for the Boston Red Sox!
With all Ed was involved in he still found time to work for the Town of Georgia maintaining the inactive cemeteries. For 15 years he maintained the Georgia Beach and Recreation facility and was a member of the Georgia Beach committee for 9 years. For several years he was a member of the Georgia Little League Board and helped maintain fields and coordinated umpires. In 2017 the Georgia Little League honored him with a plaque for being a longtime resident of Georgia and a longtime supporter of kids sports and activities. He was also a member of the Georgia Historical Society where he was named Volunteer of the Year in 2019 and was given the designation of being one of Georgia’s “most essential and memorable citizens.”
Ed is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Helena Brehaut and brother-in-law Richard Weeks. He is survived by his sister Ruth Weeks of Barre and her son Walter Weeks, daughter Julie Brown and her husband Dwight Brown, son, Allen Brehaut and daughter, Tanya Moore and her husband Daniel Moore. He was a proud grandfather to Cora Smith-Farnham, Krys Brown, Justin Brown, Zachary Moore, Sawyer and Payton Moore and great grandfather to Grace Smith-Farnham.
Our family would like to thank everyone who took the time to send cards, messages and other gifts of sympathy. We greatly appreciate hearing all the wonderful stories and appreciation people had for him.
We will be holding a small family service in the coming days and will plan a memorial service for him at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be sent to the Ed Brehaut Memorial Fund at Bellows Free Academy, c/o Dan Marlow, 71 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
Funeral arrangements and Ed’s final wishes are in the care of the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
