Edwin Gelinas

Edwin Joseph Gelinas, 74, of Grand Isle, Vermont, passed away on July 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 10, 1948, in Burlington, Vermont, to the late Margaret Louise Gelinas (Bessette) and Edwin Alfred Gelinas.
Edwin was a humble, hardworking, and funny individual. He had a knack for storytelling and was known for his loving and kind nature. He always put his family first and cherished his children and grandchildren. Edwin had a deep love for the outdoors, especially the woods, and enjoyed hunting and exploring what nature had to offer. He was also a passionate sports fan; being a coach to his children’s sport teams, actively cheering on his grandchildren as they played sports and really enjoyed attending professional baseball and football games.
Edwin is survived by his beloved spouse of 53 years, Marilyn (Jewett) Gelinas, and his children: Katie Hale, Sara Lemay (husband Donn), Edwin “Ej” Gelinas and Margaret “Maggie” Paul (husband Seth). His seven grandchildren: Brian, Alyssa, Sydney, Raegan, Abigail, Hitchens, and Emaira. He will also be greatly missed by his siblings: Michael, David, Joel and Susan; sisters-in-laws, nephews and nieces, cousins and many friends.
Edwin attended Burlington High School and later served in the Vermont Air National Guard for a few years. As a Captain at Lake Champlain Transportation, he dedicated himself to his career of 56 years.
To celebrate Edwin’s lifetime of joy and the endless tales that unfurled in its wake, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life. This remarkable event will take place at Edwin and Marilyn Gelinas’ whimsical abode of 51 years in Grand Isle, Friday July 28th 2023, starting at 11:00AM . In lieu of flowers or contributions, please do an act of kindness in Ed’s memory. For further details regarding the service, please reach out to the Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton, VT, by dialing 802-893-6323, or, emailing Sara Lemay at: lemay1977@icloud.com
Edwin Joseph Gelinas will be remembered for his humble nature, hard work, and devotion to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
