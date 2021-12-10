Edward T. Shamy Jr., 63, fiercely devoted husband and father and a relentlessly honest, often hilarious, chronicler of the communities he served as an award-winning journalist, would no doubt report news of his passing on the morning of Nov. 27 this way: “Let me tell you the story of how I woke up dead.”
To view a complete obituary or offer a message of condolence kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.