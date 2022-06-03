With great sadness, we announce the passing of Edward T. Bailey, on January 24, 2022, after a difficult battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Ed was born on July 31, 1935, in Newport, Vermont, the son of the late Carol F. Meeker. He attended Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans, where he excelled in academics and football. Upon graduation, he received several full scholarship offers, including his choice of Syracuse University. While at Syracuse, Ed was on the football team all four years and played in the 1957 Cotton Bowl. He was a member of the Letterman’s Club, and was awarded the ROTC cadet of the year, an honor out of 5000 cadets. He graduated with a degree in Geology and attended SUNY for graduate school. In 1957, Ed entered the U.S. Army and served as a Commissioned First Lieutenant in the Ranger Brigade. He had 47 parachute jumps at Ft. Benning Georgia and played two years of football.
Following an honorable discharge from the Army, he started a 50-year career in the mining, cement, and construction materials industry. In 1961 while at American Cyanamid, he was honored with the coveted Golden Oval Award for outstanding contributions to their dynamite division. In 1962 Ed began working with Atlantic Cement Corporation, quickly rising to senior management. Holnam, a Swiss global building materials and solutions company, recruited Ed as President of their U.S. construction business, Independent Cement Company, from 1980 to 1992. Following retirement, he started an independent consulting company, leveraging his industry leadership and knowledge to help others in the business succeed. Ed was a board member of the Portland Cement Association, the Construction Technologies Laboratories (CTL), National Redimix Concrete Association, National Aggregates Association, NY State Associated General Contractors, Cement Shipper’s Association, and a Member of THE MOLES.
He married the love of his life, Anne Bailey (formally Harmon). Anne and Ed were avid duck hunters and accomplished golfers and skiers and enjoyed fishing all over the world. While residing in Orchid Island Beach and Golf Club, Ed loved fishing the lakes and oceans of Florida. He was particularly proud of his hole in one at Thousand Island Golf Club. Another highlight was attending the Presidential Inaugurations of Regan and Clinton.
Ed was well known for his kindness, generosity and work ethic. He was passionate about his family and friends. He set an example for his family and all who knew him of how to achieve success while continuing to be a good human being. He will be greatly missed but never forgotten by many. He is survived by his beloved wife Anne of Loudonville, NY, his children Steven Michael and wife Sue, NC, Sharon Fletcher, Syracuse, Deborah Lee Gebauer and husband Paul, PA, Anthony Halston, Patricia Babuka and husband Tim Black, GA, sister-in-law Joyce Talbut, Binghamton and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. He joins his sister Ruth B. Hungerford, VT and son James Edward.
A graveside funeral service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Riverside Cemetery, Route 78, Swanton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed’s name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
Assisting Ed’s family in St. Albans is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
