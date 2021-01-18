ALBURGH – It is with great sadness, the family of Edward Patrick Lescarbeau, age 73, announce that he passed away peacefully, January 15, 2021, in Alburgh, VT. He was born in North Adams, March 17, 1947 to Edward and Katheryn (Dunn) Lescarbeau. He served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam, as an Electronics Technician Petty Officer 2nd Class. Edward married Diane Welz, November 14, 1971. He worked for IBM as a Manufacturing Technician for many years, retiring in 2006. Ed loved cars, car magazines, the Boston Red Sox, trivia, Jeopardy, and music. He will be remembered by many for his sense of humor.
He is survived by his wife Diane Lescarbeau of Alburg; one daughter, Heather Getty of Fairfield, VT, two sons, Joseph Phipps of Biloxi, MS, and Patrick Lescarbeau of Austin, TX; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; five sisters, Barbara Andrews of North Adams, MA, Holly Moore of North Adams, MA, Kathryn Davignon of Clarksburg, MA, Bonnie Demers of Clarksburg, MA, Sherry Andrews of North Adams, MA; and his brother-in-law Clifford Welz and his wife Patricia Connor-Welz of North Creek, NY.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Edward Joseph and Katheryn Lescarbeau and one infant sister.
A Remembrance Gathering will be held in the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. There will be a Time of Reflection from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be at a later date in the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery. As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made in his name to UVM Health Network Home Health and Hospice, 1110 Prim Road, Colchester, VT 05446, or Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 21301 South Tamiami Trl, Suite 320PMB 226, Estero, FL 33928.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories of Edward may be shared with his family and friends at www.bradyandlevesque.com.
