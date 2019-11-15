WACO, TEXAS — Edward H. Scales, 76, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2019, in the Memory Care Unit at The Delaney at Lake Waco. Ed was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Holden, Mass., to the late Fred L. and Elsie Goodale Scales. He graduated from West Boylston High School and East Coast Trade School.
Ed worked as an airplane mechanic before joining the Navy in 1966. He served in NAS, Jacksonville, Fla. On Aug. 23, 1968, Ed married the love of his life, Martha Allen of Eastman, Ga., in Hawkinsville, Ga. He graduated from Worcester State College, Worcester, Mass., in 1972 with a BS degree in Math Education. Ed and Martha moved to Northwest Vermont, where they built their home in Franklin. He taught math and vocational education in Enosburg Falls (1972-1983) and in St. Albans (1983-2003).
Ed loved the outdoors, no matter the season. He enjoyed cross country skiing, ice fishing, and ice skating in the winter. Spring found him putting out taps on his maple trees getting ready to make maple syrup. In the summer, he would get out his fishing poles and head to the water; brook, river, lake or ocean — it didn’t matter. He just wanted to be near the water enjoying sunshine and breeze. Fall would find him walking the trails during hunting season, and gathering wood for the winter.
Ed was active in his church, Franklin United, having served on the council for many years. He was also very active in the Masonic Lodge, Shrine, and The Order of the Eastern Star. He could be found in local parades driving his miniature antique car with the “Relics Shrine Club,” bringing awareness to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
Upon retiring in 2003, Ed and Martha moved to North Carolina to be able to spend time with family, especially their grandchildren. Ed became a member of Reformation Lutheran Church, ELCA. He served on the church council and many committees. He continued to work with the Masons, Shrine and OES. Ed found volunteering for Habitat for Humanity very rewarding. He was named Volunteer of the Year in 2009. He helped build seven houses before Parkinson’s Disease made it difficult to continue his work.
In 2017, Ed and Martha followed their children to Texas. They made their home at The Delaney in Waco. The family would like to thank the staff, residents, and especially the memory care unit of The Delaney for their compassion and care. In addition, they would like to thank Interim Hospice for their loving care and comfort.
Left to cherish the memories of a lifetime of being cared for and loved by Ed, are Martha, his wife of 51 years; daughter, Debra Priest, and grandchildren Jonathan Priest and Whitney Priest of Waco, and Christopher Priest, wife Kayla and their two sons, of Great Falls, Mont.; son Allen Scales, wife Jennifer, and their two daughters of Garland, Texas; brothers, Malcolm Scales and wife Linda of Sterling, Mass., and Robert Scales and wife Sue of Hawthorne, Fla.; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins; Uncle, Norman Goodale and wife Lorraine of Oakdale, Mass.; Sisters-in-law Virginia Gillis and Nadine Yawn, both of Canton, Ga.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins, in-laws Thomas and Trellie Allen, sister-in-law Maggie Mae Allen, brothers-in-law Leroy Gillis and Aubrey Yawn.
Family and friends celebrated Ed’s life on October 24 in Lorena, Texas. Memorials may be made in Ed’s name to: Shriners Hospital for Children, Brushy Mountain Shrine Club, Mr. David Pace, 90 Minnorge Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681 or Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.