HIGHGATE– Edward E. Corwell, age 81, passed away on Tuesday February 15, 2022 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.
He was born in Sheldon on November 15, 1940 to the late Ernest and Beatrice (Bishop) Corwell.
Ed grew up in Sheldon and graduated from BFA- St. Albans. He married the love of his life Judith Lahue on September 15, 1961. In his younger years, Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. After graduation he worked for the railroad and then RockTenn for over 40 years where he retired as a beater engineer. Ed and Judy enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with friends including, Ronald & Joyce Bishop, and Nate & Betty Sweet. They spent many nights dancing at Silver Ridge with Louis & Joann Bushey, attending country music concerts, and going for deer rides. Ed liked to collect model Harley Davidson motorcycles, and anything with black bears. He was caring, had a big heart, and took pride in his family. Ed and Judy loved to have fun, and music was a large part of their life. He and Judy always listened to Lee Bodet, on the Sunday morning talk show and sat at the kitchen table to enjoy coffee and watch the birds.
He is survived by four children, Crista Duso and her husband Mark of Enosburg Falls, Beatrice Corwell of Alburgh, Jimmy Corwell and his wife Lisa of Highgate, and Jason Corwell of Highgate; nine grandchildren, Scott and his fiancé Shelby, Alyssa and her significant other Nolan, Tyler, Mikayla and her significant other Josh, Joshua, Brendan, Bailey and her significant other Ryan, Courtney and her best friend Big Hannah, and Little Hannah; ten great grandchildren, Andrea, Camden, Lucas, Owen, Zackary, Easton, Maddox, Laila, Annie, and Paige; uncle, Ronald Bishop; several nieces & nephews; and his four legged companion, Chase. Edward was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Judith Corwell; parents, Ernest & Beatrice Corwell; and his brother, Harlan Underwood.
Family and friends are invited to Ed’s Life Celebration events on Thursday, February 24, 2022 to include visitation from 1-2:00 PM and a memorial service at 2:00PM at The Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will be held this spring in the Sheldon Village Cemetery.
For those who wish, contributions in Ed’s memory may be made to Boys Town, P.O. Box 8000, Boys Town, NE 68010 or to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231.
