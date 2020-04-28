ST. ALBANS – Edna May “Eddie” LaCivita Morrie, 64, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.
Eddie was born on February 15, 1956, to Charles and Edna (Madden) LaCivita in Norwood, Mass. She graduated from Walpole High School in 1974 and moved to Vermont, where she attended and graduated from Champlain College in 1976. She spent many years as a property manager for the Vermont State Housing Authority, however her love of work came when she became employed at the St. Albans City Elementary School working with children and then in the administration office. She retired in October 2018 due to health reasons.
Eddie loved gardening and always maintained the best-looking vegetable garden in St. Albans, often sharing her abundance of vegetables with her neighbors and friends. She became certified as a master gardener in 2016. She also enjoyed bicycling, kayaking, camping, cooking and feeding backyard birds.
She is survived by her husband, John Morrie, her son, Wiley and his wife, Lindsey (Miller) Gutchell of Jeffersonville, Vt.; John’s three daughters, Emily Walker, Dianne and her husband, Jason Trippany and Abigail Morrie of St. Albans and John’s five grandchildren; her brother, Rusty and his wife, Mary LaCivita of Walpole, Mass., and three sisters, Pam, Joanne and Christine LaCivita of Walpole, the extended Morrie family and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles P. LaCivita, her mother, Edna May (Madden) LaCivita, her sister, Cheryl Haley and brother, David LaCivita.
Due to circumstances at this time, services for Eddie will be announced at a later date by the Heald Funeral Home.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Maura Barry and all the wonderful nursing staff at the University of Vermont Medical Center Oncology Department and the Northwestern Medical Center during Eddie’s courageous 42-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959 or StJude.org.
