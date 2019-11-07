St. Albans – Edmund John Winn a longtime area resident passed away early Monday, November 4, 2019, at his home with his wife, Jeannine at his side.
Born in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania on January 14, 1936, he was the son of the late Howard A. Winn and Phyllis B. DeGray. Ed was 83 years old.
Ed spent most of his early years in Middlebury and St. Albans. He was a 1954 graduate of Bellows Free Academy, and then entered the U.S. Air Force receiving his honorable discharge in 1958.
Ed met the love of his life at Pelkey’s Drug Store and married Jeannine Teresa Duquette in Hartford, Conn., on May 16, 1959. They had four boys in five years and moved back to Vermont in 1965. While living in Burlington and then Colchester, Ed and Jeannine raised their four sons, who all graduated from Colchester High School and went on to college. He was active at the Holy Cross Church during the ‘70s and ‘80s, where he served on the Parish Council.
Ed was a longtime associate with IBM, and while with IBM they moved to Charlotte, N.C., and retired briefly to Myrtle Beach, S.C. In 1996 they returned to St. Albans. Ed was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish, where he served as an usher and a member of Green Mountain Post #1, American Legion.
Survivors include his wife of almost 61 years, Jeannine of St. Albans, their four sons, Brian Edmund Winn of Seal Beach, Calif., Kevin Howard Winn of Jacksonville, Fla., David Ernest Winn of Birmingham, Mich., and Steven John Winn of Pompton Plains, N.J., their wives as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Kevin Chalifoux as celebrant. Prayers of committal and military honors will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
The family is requesting that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73123.
Assisting Ed’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.