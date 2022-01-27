Edith L. Houston, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and the matriarch of Pine Lane Farm in Contoocook, NH, passed away on January 23, 2022 after a brief illness. She was 89 years old, and has joined her dearest husband of 62 years, Robert Houston.
Edie was born on December 28, 1932 in St. Albans Bay, VT to Henry and Violet Jones. She lived her teenage years in Hopkinton, where she met her high school sweetheart, Rob. Edie was a proud alumna of Hopkinton High School’s class of 1951, and would later work at the school for a decade.
Edie and Robert raised four children while building a successful dairy farm together. She lived a full and happy life. Edie was a kind, empathetic, modest, and gentle person, and served as a role model for all who were fortunate enough to know her. She is remembered as a wonderful grandmother who devoted herself to her family and was always ready to care for and support those around her.
Before the Emergency 9-1-1 system was available, Edie was the voice of response for town emergencies in Hopkinton. She volunteered countless hours to answer the Fire Department red phone from her home. Edie believed in giving and contributing to her community and was a member of Crimeline for a number of years.
Edie leaves her children Virginia Haines and her sons Dan Haines, Jon Haines and his wife Georgia, Will Haines and his wife Lauren, Catherine Tuttle and her husband Peter and their sons, Samuel Tuttle and his wife Katherine, and Emerson Tuttle, Caroline Holden and her husband Kelly, and their daughters Morgan Richards and her husband James, Alison Holden and her fiancé Daniel Caterino, Rich Houston and his daughters Abigail, and Madelyn. Edie cherished her great-grandchildren Evelyn Haines, Grace Tuttle, and Everett Haines.
Family members also include brother-in-law Donald Houston and his wife Joanne, and sister-in-law Barbara Houston. Surviving from her large and loving Vermont family are siblings Irene Quintin, Eunice Shanks, Phyllis Hutchinson, Ruth Young, and Roy Jones, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Edie loved her family and farming life. She was proud to have family members carry on the tradition of dairy farming in New Hampshire. Edie drank a glass of milk every day.
The family extends heart-felt thanks to the dedicated staff at Concord Hospital for their compassionate care of Edie in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to recognize the staff at the cardiac PCU unit in her memory at Concord Hospital Trust, 250 Pleasant St., Concord, NH, 03301, or online at ch-trust.org.
A celebration of Edie’s life will be after the first crop of hay is cut in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.