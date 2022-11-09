Edith D. Steinhorst

Edith died Thursday morning, November 3rd. She was born in Schreiberau, Germany on May 7, 1928 as Edith Dorothea Rondthaler. She and her husband, Wolfgang Otto Steinhorst had 3 children, Klaus, Jack, and Rita before emigrating from Germany to the U.S. in 1952. They raised their children in Virginia. After their children were grown she and Wolf settled in Arizona and their 3 children were scattered across the U.S. Klaus and his wife Cathy settled in Washington State, Jack and his wife Renee in Wyoming, and Rita and her husband David in Vermont. After her husband died in 2002 and her eldest son Klaus in 2004, Edith moved away from Arizona to Vermont to be with Rita and David in Fletcher, Vermont. She had been residing in Vermont since 2004.
She was known to her family as Grandma Stein. She leaves behind her two children, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Edith was devoted to her husband and her family. Together they owned and ran a very successful plumbing and heating business called Steinhorst Plumbing in Annandale, Virginia. Edith was the bookkeeper. They moved to Green Valley, Arizona to retire and lived there for over 20 years. They traveled widely in their camper, were vigorous hikers and picnickers.
Edith was also devoted to her church wherever she lived. She thrived on her ministers and her church family and was an active volunteer in many church projects.
Her final home has been The Homestead, a retirement facility in St. Albans, which provided her with a great community of caregivers, nurses, managers and friendly residents. She was an active, lively member of that community until just recently when her health declined.
Her family is very thankful for the support systems that helped her reach her final days. She owes a lot to her primary care physician, Dr. Terri Nielsen of St. Albans Primary Care, to her minister, Pastor Jessica Moore at the First Congregational Church and her church community of friends. She received professional and loving care through Bayada Hospice in Colchester, Vermont in her final months as she bravely made end of life decisions. Bayada cared for her in her apartment at The Homestead along with the team of nurses and caregivers from the Homestead staff.
To her family members people would always say, “I love your mom”! She laughed readily, and loved cribbage and many other games. Most importantly, she was a kind and caring individual to all that she met. There will be a memorial service for her at the First Congregational Church, 27 Chursch St., St. Albans, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 (her birthday) at 1 PM with a coffee hour afterwards. Contributions may be made in her name to The First Congregational Church or Bayada Hospice at 354 Mountain View Dr., Suite 305 in Colchester, Vermont 05446.
